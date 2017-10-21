Europan 14 Results

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COMPLETE LISTING OF PRIZES IN THE 13 EUROPAN 14 COUNTRIES





Productive Cities



1,003 projects submitted on 44 sites in 13 different European countries.



The 11 juries of the 14th session of EUROPAN have named 136 rewarded teams –among which 41 winners, 47 runners-up plus 48 special mentions. The 136 winning teams are based in 20 different countries – 40% of the teams winning in a different country.

>> Click here to see the PRESS RELEASE and the juries reports!





We will publish in Spring 2018 the E14 RESULTS CATALOGUE presenting the winning projects with the winning teams’ and the juries’ points of view as well as with experts' analyses of the results from the angle of the innovating proposals on the session topic. The catalogue will be available for sale on the European website and in bookshops and for free online consultation around the same time.

>> Pre-order here the European Results Catalogue at a discount price until its publication!





During 2018 PORTRAITS of the rewarded teams will be published online. An EXHIBITION of the winning projects will be set up for the Inter-Sessions Forum in Fall 2018, to which the winning teams will be invited.